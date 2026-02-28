Home

No shoes in office! Know why this US-based AI startup is going viral for its unique rule

Image: X @andrelandgraf

Viral News: A US-based AI startup company, Cursor, is making headlines for all the right reasons. It’s because of an unusual workplace rule under which no shoes are allowed inside the office premises. The employees, staff members of the company, and the guests have to remove their footwear at the entrance. The individuals are supposed to work and walk in socks or slippers inside the office. The policy soon became the talk of the town as it drew immense attention on social media.

Viral post

Funny that everyone in SF immediately knows which office this is pic.twitter.com/bp7Muk2v59 — Andre Landgraf (@andrelandgraf) February 24, 2026

The post was shared with the caption, “Funny that everyone in SF immediately knows which office this is.”

What’s the no-shoe rule?

The no-show rule, according to the company’s employees, has a simple idea attached to it. It is to create an environment which gives a homely experience to the staff members.

An employee at Cursor named Ben Lang had also shared the images, mentioning that he had worked at multiple startups where the employees never really wore shoes inside the office premises. In addition, the startup also believes that such practices reduce the stress of the employees by providing them with a comfortable atmosphere.

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “As someone from Europe, it’s the only logical thing to do – inside slippers in the office, outside shoes stay on the door. Why is this controversial?”

Another wrote, “This will never not be weird to me,” and one said, “Could be any house in Canada.”

The fourth comment read, “I do not mind the rule to leave the footwear outside. But this is not the way as depicted in the picture. There should be a dedicated change room with lockers where one can leave the footwear and change in to a use and throw footwear as is the practice in pharma labs.”

Practical reason behind the no-shoe policy

The no-shoe policy is not just comfortable for the employees, staff members, and guests, but it is also quite practical. The founder of AI startup Coval told the San Francisco Standard that sometimes, the rainy weather leads to the dirt accumulation in the office, which prompted them to adopt a policy of leaving the shoes at the door.

