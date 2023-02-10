Home

No Special ‘Cow Hug Day’ Celebration On February 14, Animal Welfare Board Withdraws Appeal

The animal welfare body has withdrawn its appeal to celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day after a flood of memes on internet.

No Special 'Cow Hug Day' Celebration On February 14, Animal Welfare Board Withdraws Appeal (Pixabay: Representational Image)

Cow Hug Day: Chocolate day, Rose day and few other special days leads up to February 14, Valentine’s day. A day to celebrate love, romance and emotions. Earlier in the day, a government body had urged all Indian to celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug day too. This news broke the internet as netizens flooded social media with memes. But now, the Animal Welfare Board of India has withdrawn its appeal to celebrate February 14, Valentine’s Day as Cow Hug day.

"As directed by the competent authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on February 14 stands withdrawn," the board's secretary SK Dutta said in a statement.

Substantiating its reason to reason to celebrate the day, the body had stated that “We all know that the Cow is the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, and represents cattle wealth and biodiversity. It is known as “Kamdhenu” and “Gaumata” because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity.”

The body had added that this gesture would enrich one emotionally, and will benefit “individual and collective happiness”. “Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug day keeping in mind the importance of mother.

