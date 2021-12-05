New Delhi: Nowadays, the internet is at the disposal of everyone. Anything and everything can go viral at anytime. Case in point was Prithvipur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Santosh Patel’s marriage ceremony in Madhya Pradesh. Patel’s unique wedding style and his love for environment had grabbed the attention of many on social media.Also Read - Omicron Threat: Singapore Returnee Tests Covid Positive In Tamil Nadu, Doctors Suspect Case of New Variant

Being an environment lover, the police officer decided to keep things simple at his wedding and abide by one rule – to not use car during his wedding. Saying no to expensive and glamourous sehra, the officer instead wore a crown of palm leaves. Also Read - ITR Filing Deadline: Over 3 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed as Last Date Approaches. Details Here

Also Read - India vs New Zealand: Wasim Jaffer Regards Mohammed Siraj As Third Best Indian Pacer After Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami

With no gleaming car to drive away the bride, the police officer was seen visiting different temples riding a bicycle along with his newly married wife. He wanted to send out a message to reduce environmental pollution amid concern of global warning. With no car at the wedding, a palanquin was used for the bride and groom.

The police officer wanted to send out a message to reduce environmental pollution amid concern of global warning.

Santosh Patel is a resident of Dev village of Ajaygarh in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district. His marriage took place on November 29 according to Bundeli traditions.

All the rituals during the wedding took place in a simple and traditional style with not much flair and netizens are loving it! We heart it. What do you have to say?