Jaipur: A WhatsApp group chat went viral on social media on Sunday, in which the staff belonging to a private hospital in Rajasthan discussed denying treatment to Muslim patients. Also Read - 'They Are Terrorists And we Are Giving Them VIP Treatment': Video of Kanpur Medical College Principal Making Derogatory Remarks Against Tablighi Jamaat And Muslims Goes Viral

The staff of the Srichand Baradiya Rog Nidan Kendra, a private hospital in Churu district, talked about not providing treatment to Muslim patients and wrote in a message, “Kal se me muslim ptnt ka x-ray ni krunga. Yah meri sapat hai (I promise that from tomorrow onwards, I won’t do X-rays for Muslim patients).”

Another leaked chat says, “Agar Hindu positive hote n, Muslim dr hota to hinduo ko kbhi ni dekhte. Me ni dekhungi Muslim opd. Bol dena madam h he ni yaha (If Hindus were COVID-19 positive and there had been a Muslim doctor, then Hindus would have never been attended to. I will not attend to Muslims in the OPD. Tell them madam is not here).”

In Sardarshahar, Churu, Rajasthan…. These Doctors and other employees of a hospital are planning to deny treatment to Muslim patients. What's app chat leaked. Spread This Thread, So Rajasthan Government can take action on all the culprits. pic.twitter.com/40Ljk57dxq — Dr.Sunil Kumar Meena (@Drsunil0198) June 7, 2020

Soon after these screenshots went viral, people slammed the hospital for its discriminatory policies and targeting a particular religion.

Recent leaked chats of the faculty off a private hospital in #Rajasthan including a doctor who asked faculty to ignore muslim patients and to not attend muslim patients show that education alone is not sufficient to change people’s attitude towards religious groups. — Gurlal Singh Aulakh (@gurlalaulakh121) June 8, 2020

This is against Hippocratic oath taken by Medics. Usually, in countries, during crisis people unite together to fight against the crisis setting aside the differences. But only in india, the crisis becomes opportunity to spread hatred among citizens.https://t.co/wFzhu2otWO — Thiru (@Thiru140049) June 7, 2020

After the online outrage, the owner of the hospital, Sunil Choudhary, posted an apology on Facebook: “Neither my staff nor I had any intention of hurting the emotions of any religious group. “Despite that, people felt bad, and for this, my entire hospital staff and I are apologetic to you all and we assure you that in the future you won’t have any opportunity to complain against our hospital.”

He told The Hindu that the leaked chats were from mid-April after a gathering of Tablighi Jamaat members had led to an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan police has initiated an inquiry into the matter and a FIR has been registered against 3 people after the conversation was found biased against a particular religion, according to a report in The Wire.