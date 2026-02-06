Home

Viral

No weapon, No protection: Retired Indian army officer visits Shopian in J&K after years; lauds development | Watch viral video

‘No weapon, No protection’: Retired Indian army officer visits Shopian in J&K after years; lauds development | Watch viral video

The retired Indian Army officer shared his experience on entering Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian without weapon. Scroll down to watch the video.

Image: Instagram @deep_bhagat50 (videograb)

Viral news: Kashmir had been a vulnerable zone of India due to the constant riot-like situation for decades. Now, a video is circulating on social media in which retired brig, Deep Bhagat explained how he was feeling while entering Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian without any weapons. Bhagat stated that after having served in the region for quite some time, he remembers the violent situation clearly. He added, “All those people who have fought militancy here in the 90s and 2000s, they could have never imagined that we could return here.” You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features the retired brig Deep Bhagat, who expresses the peaceful situation of the place. He adds, “I am entering Shopian, and I could never have imagined that I would return here in my lifetime without any weapons and protection.” The video has struck a chord online.

Also Read: How the Nizam of Hyderabad turned Rolls-Royce cars into garbage vans, reason will surprise you



Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deep Bhagat (@deep_bhagat50)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The video was shared with the caption, “Two decades ago, I was operating in Kashmir as a soldier in combat gear & with weapons. Two years ago, I returned on my bike, as a tourist…. No weapon. No protection. Just open roads and open hearts. Shopian — once a name whispered in tension — today welcomed me in peace. This is what change looks like. This is what hope feels like. Kashmir isn’t what it was in the 90s and 2000s. And that… makes me deeply proud .”

Also Read: Hyderabad single mother becomes Uber driver to educate her three children; internet reacts | Watch viral post



How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the video’s comment section. One user commented, “JAI HIND SIR!!! Salute to all the bravehearts who laid their lives for the country”, and another wrote, “Always indebted to the Indian Army, especially the RR & SF units for such combing ops to restore peace in part of the country!”

The third comment read, “Sir, you are here free with a killing smile, because there was a day you were here Bold with weapons!! Always grateful to armed forces.”

Another user stated, “I can feel the sacrifice he made for this Sophia which is infront of his eyes, me must be remembering the brothers he lost and were be wishing that they could also see this…”, and one more said, “It’s the JUNIOR LEADERSHIP our forces COs & Jawans and JCOs our bravehearts who made this possible…not politicians….”

One wrote, “We, along with two other couple friends, went on a bike ride in February 2024 to some offbeat places in Kashmir like Shopian, Aharbal, and Yousmarg. Trust me—it’s safe and incredibly beautiful… Shopian the apple city of India.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.