Pointing out issues like coronavirus which has heightened the curve instead of flattening it, earthquake, locust, migrant crisis, economic slowdown and cyclones, the Twitterati slammed Union Minister Prakash Javadekar‘s news of renaming Kolkata Port to Kolkata Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port. Asserting that there were other important issues that needed immediate attention, the netizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment. Also Read - Defender Harmanpreet Singh 'Extremely Delighted And Honoured' After Arjuna Award Nomination

While addressing the 150th-anniversary programme of Kolkata Port Trust in January, PM Narendra Modi had announced rechristening it after Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He had said back then, “I announce that the Kolkata Port Trust will now be known as Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port. He was the father of industrialisation in India, a man who made sacrifices for one nation and one Constitution.” Also Read - 'Absolutely Unacceptable,' Says Prakash Javadekar, Promises Initiates Probe in Kerala Elephant's Death

However, with a plethora of other disasters breaking the back of Indians currently, the last thing that the netizens expected was a relief in name-changing a port. Taking to their respective handles on Twitter, the netizens lashed the move. While one user mocked, “Few disaster that India has been facing recently – Corona – Earthquake – Locust – Migrant Crisis – Slowdown – Cyclones Meanwhile BJP today renamed Kolkata Port as Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port Problem Solved (sic)”, another tweeted sarcastically, “JUST IN | Kolkata Port has been renamed to Kolkata Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. The government is finally doing what it is elected for ‘Name Changing’ (sic)” and yet another lashed, “Congratulations India! This is the time for tough measures, finally BJP has woken up and did what their voters overwhelmingly voted them for. They have RENAMED the kolkata Port as Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port! Ab 5 ton ki economy ko shore par aane se koi nahin rok sakta! (sic).” Also Read - Competitive Cricket Set to Return With Fans in Australia After Coronavirus Lockdown

Check out Twitter’s outburst on the news here:

Nobody will use the new name. Only for govt records. For us, it is Kolkata Port Trust.

By the way, was it one of the ‘historic’ decisions? https://t.co/GSUHN0aXSg — Subrata Roy (@subrata_tamal) June 3, 2020

Few disaster that India has been facing recently – Corona

– Earthquake

– Locust

– Migrant Crisis

– Slowdown

– Cyclones Meanwhile BJP today renamed Kolkata Port as Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port Problem Solved — Nеhг_шно 2.0 (@WhoNehr) June 3, 2020

JUST IN | Kolkata Port has been renamed to Kolkata Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. The government is finally doing what it is elected for ‘Name Changing’. — Chee News (@CheeNews3) June 3, 2020

Congratulations India!

This is the time for tough measures, finally BJP has woken up and did what their voters overwhelmingly voted them for.

They have RENAMED the kolkata Port as Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port!

Ab 5 ton ki economy ko shore par aane se koi nahin rok sakta! https://t.co/MFtYWGCX0f — जनरल नरभक्षी™ (@GDnarbhakshi) June 4, 2020

Great achievement

Modi Modi Modi

Have you done something to improve the draft for Kolkata port.Only feeder ships (smallest of ships)can now reach Kolkata port due to less depth of water.During your 6 yrs what have you done for ports and shipping?

NOTHING@INCIndia @rohanrgupta https://t.co/AelEjdVeg5 — Naresh Singh (@nareshbareth) June 3, 2020

Woah…!! He think that renaming kolkata port name might be bring back the sinking economy back to the surface. Such productive idea 😷 — Shinchan (@lakshmi_tanwar1) June 3, 2020

I support BJP but this naming things is stupid. Kolkata port trust is good enough. — Fire Phoenix (@PolarBe44543383) June 3, 2020

If you say Kolkata Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port three times in a mirror in candle light, they release funds for the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan from the Centre. https://t.co/T8vFWSb5Bm — awryaditi (@awryaditi) June 3, 2020

China invades our territory

Corona cases reached to 208K

GDP came down to 3.1%

Moody’s Downgraded India’s rating

MSME are shutting down

😡

do you know what actually our Govt.did

They renamed Kolkata to Shyama Prasad Mukharjee port

Problem solved@wasimmemoninc @sandeepkishore_ — Mohd Raziullah Pathan (@MohdRaziullahkh) June 3, 2020

What Central Government has provided as relief to West Bengal from deadly Category 5 Amphan Cyclone?

They renamed Kolkata Port, Wah Wah! Problem solved! @PMOIndia @BJP4India @narendramodi — Afroz Marshall Stan (@afroz_marshall) June 3, 2020

As per Act V of 1870, The Kolkata Port came to be governed by a Trust on October 17, 1870 after the appointment of Commissioners for Improvement of the Port of Calcutta. Apart from being the only riverine port of India, the Kolkata Port is also the first major port of the country.