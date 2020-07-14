The body of a Greater Noida-based businessman, who went missing on July 5, has been found in the Gang canal and two of his friends have been arrested for allegedly killing him, police said on Monday. Also Read - Horrific! MP Man Kills Wife & Stuffs Her Body in Bed Box, Then Sleeps on The Same Bed For 2 Days!

Aditya Soni had left his house in Omnicron-1 Sector on July 5 to visit a relative in Delhi who had tested positive for COVID-19 but never returned home, they said.

Soni’s mother on Monday approached the local Kasna police station with a complaint and told officials that her son was last seen with his friends Dev Bhati and Pankaj Bhati, who are brothers.

“An investigation was taken up and the brothers questioned. Soni’s car, some jewellery and his mobile phone were recovered from them, after which they revealed the entire episode of killing their friend,” a police spokesperson said.

“Pankaj told police that he and Soni had a fight over some joke on July 5 after which he had abused him. Pankaj and Dev then hit Soni with sticks and then strangulated him. The body was then dumped in the Gang canal,” the spokesperson added.

Based on information from the accused, the body was found from the canal and it was identified by family members, the official said.

An FIR was lodged at the Kasna police station under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 394 (causing hurt in committing robbery) and the brothers were arrested, police said.