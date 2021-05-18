Noida: As Covid-19 cases continue to wreak havoc, many stories have emerged wherein ambulance drivers have demanded exorbitant amount of money to ferry Covid patients to the hospital. Taking note of such cases, the Noida Traffic Police has started an auto ambulance service to help patient in need. Twenty auto-rickshaws fitted with oxygen support started in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday to ferry COVID-19 patients to hospitals, officials said. Notably, the service, which will be paid and available round the clock, is part of an initiative of the Noida Traffic Police with support from Fortis Hospital. Also Read - Now Booking Oxygen Cylinders in Noida is Just a Call Away. Check Details Here

“The needy people can avail the facility by using Traffic Police’s helpline 9971009001,” a police spokesperson said.

Five of the 20 ‘auto-ambulances’ were dispatched for the service immediately after their inauguration Monday in presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesh Prasad Saha and Fortis officials.

Auto ambulance service launched in Noida, in view of increasing COVID-19 cases We’ve launched 3 auto ambulances to help people in rural areas. Sometimes there’s ambulance shortage, so the service will help. It has O2, PPE kits & other requirements installed: DCP Traffic (17.05) pic.twitter.com/wS2Gwe02yU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 18, 2021

The drivers of the ‘auto-ambulances’ have also been trained to perform basic emergency health support to patients like cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to support breathing in patients, the official added.

A Traffic Police official said the service would be available round the clock and the auto-rickshaws would charge passengers the usual fare. Not just Noida, similar services have been launched in several other cities like Delhi and Gurgaon.