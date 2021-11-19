Ghaziabad: A video of a leopard strolling a road in Ghaziabad went viral on social media on Wednesday, creating panic among the residents of the area. According to official sources, the leopard was spotted on CCTV camera of a house in Sector 13 of Raj Nagar in Ghaziabad around 2am on Wednesday. Soon after, teams of the divisional forest department immediately launched a search and camped the whole night in the Rajnagar area to track down the leopard. However, even after two days, there is no sign of the animal as no pug marks have been detected.Also Read - Rare 'Pink Leopard' Spotted in Rajasthan's Ranakpur Hills For The First Time in India

Many fear that the big cat is still on the loose, triggering panic among residents. As a result, many residents remained awake while private guards were deputed to keep an eye out for the animal.

A video of a leopard strolling a road in #Ghaziabad went viral on social media on Wednesday, creating panic among the residents of the area. pic.twitter.com/sl1zqRU60g — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) November 17, 2021

According to Times of India, forest officials said there could be a possibility that the leopard may have left. “Since the roads are concrete and there is no soft ground around, we have not found the pugmarks yet even though we are scanning the area. We are also planning to install a cage in the forested area and one such cage from the Hindon IAF base will be brought” district forest officer Diksha Bhandari said.

Meanwhile, an advisory has been issued for the public, asking them not to venture out of their houses in the night without batten and keep their doors shut. Residents are still living in fear, with many not allowing children to step out of homes while others have sought service of private guards to keep vigil of the area.

With no conclusive report on the movement of the leopard, forest officials have decided to keep up the vigil in the area till they are fully assured that the animal has really moved out.