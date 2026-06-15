‘Millions of man-hours…’: Pilot’s emotional announcement as IndiGo becomes first airline begins operations from Noida International Airport; Watch

Passengers are thrilled to share their experience as IndiGo becomes first airline to commence operations from Noida International Airport.

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'Millions of man-hours...': Pilot's emotional announcement as IndiGo becomes first airline begins operations from Noida International Airport; Watch(Photo Credit: Instagram@noidasbest/ANI)

Trending video of the day: IndiGo commenced flight operations from the recently inaugurated Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, thus becoming the first airline to operate from the National Capital Region’s newest airport. According to the airport officials, IndiGo flight 6E 2278 took off from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, at 7.12 am and landed at Noida International Airport at 7.58 am.

What did the pilot say in the viral onboard announcement?

A video posted on Instagram by the page ‘Noidasbest’ linked to Noida International Airport is going viral on social media, showing what appears to be an in-flight announcement by two pilots. The clip features two pilots celebrating the milestone, while one passenger can be heard applauding during the announcement.

In Pics: Noida International Airport Jewar: Inside photos ahead of PM Modi’s March 28 inauguration

In the video shared by Noidasbest, one of the pilots can be heard saying, “Millions of man-hours have been put in to make this dream a reality. So today, we celebrate this dream which has come true today. We at IndiGo and the entire team will do our best to make this a memorable flight for all of you. As you are aware, Jewar International Airport is located in, correction, Noida International airport, located in Jewar, in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district.”

WATCH Viral Video

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The flight carried a special delegation of farmers from the Jewar region who had contributed their land for the construction of the airport. The farmers are scheduled to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a programme organised in Lucknow. The delegation is being led by Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh.

#WATCH | Jewar, UP | Visuals from inside the special flight operated from the Noida International Airport to Lucknow, on the occassion of the inauguration of its commercial flight operations. The passengers of the flight include farmers who gave their land for the airport. They… pic.twitter.com/laUnzolaEy — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2026

Young passenger in pilot uniform among passengers on inaugural flight at Noida International Airport

Earlier in the day, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu interacted with farmers and their family members who will travel on the first commercial flight from Noida International Airport, highlighting their contribution to the development of the airport and the region’s transformation into a major aviation hub. The interaction took place after the formal launch of commercial flight operations at Noida International Airport.

Also Read: Watch: First flight lands at Noida International Airport in Jewar as commercial flight operations commence

Earlier in the day, a kid dressed up in a pilot’s uniform was among those arriving at Noida International Airport in Jewar on the first commercial flight to touch down at the airport.

#WATCH | Jewar, UP | A young passenger dressed up as a pilot arrives at the Noida International Airport in Jewar travelling on the first commercial flight to land at the Airport. pic.twitter.com/OskKrkCvR2 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2026

Speaking to news agency ANI, the mother of the young girl said, “We want her to become a pilot when she grows up… We have come here from Lucknow and are now taking a different flight to Amritsar.”