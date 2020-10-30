Noida: In a rather bizarre incident of fraud, a 28-year-old man in Noida was arrested for allegedly stealing his own car after he sold it on an e-commerce site. Also Read - Railway Ticket Scam: IIT Graduate Creates Faster Rail Ticket Booking App Than IRCTC, Arrested For Fraud

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the fraud was uncovered after a person named Jite Yadav came across an advertisement for a used car, a Maruti Swift VXI. He contacted the seller named Manottam Tyagi and fixed the deal at Rs 2.60 lakh.

However, when he met the seller, Tyagi retained the original vehicle registration papers and one key and assured Yadav that these would be delivered to him later.

As per the agreement, Yadav paid Rs 2.10 lakh on spot and agreed to pay the remaining sum when the key and papers would be delivered. The next day, when Yadav parked the car outside his office in Sector 12, it got stolen!

After the theft, Yadav filed an FIR following which the police launched an investigation and received information about the movement of the suspect near Greater Noida West.

“A police team reached the spot and signalled the suspect to stop for checking. The police found that his vehicle had a doctored number plate. The suspect was arrested when he confessed to having stolen the vehicle,” the SHO said.

During interrogation, Tyagi revealed that had fixed a GPS tracking device in the car through which he was tracking Yadav’s movements. He then stole the car using the key he had kept with him.

Well, it wasn’t the first time that the accused had done something like this, Using the same mechanism, he had duped several people before!