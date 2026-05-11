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Noida pizza shop owner arrested over spitting on food allegation | Viral video

Noida pizza shop owner arrested over ‘spitting on food’ allegation | Viral video

A shop owner was arrested in Noida after a video of him spitting in a pizza dough while preparing it went viral on social media. The video brought out strong reactions from internet users

A shop owner was arrested for spitting in a pizza dough he was preparing. Image Credit: @gharkekalesh/X

A video of a pizza shop owner spitting while preparing pizza at a local outlet has gone viral on social media from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. The accused has been identified as Mujammil, and operates a food outlet called “Pizza Hunt” located in Chaura village, Sector-22, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sector-24 police station.

The video spread rapidly on multiple social media platforms, drawing widespread attention and triggering sharp reactions over hygiene practices at local food outlets.

Noida: Police have taken employee Mujammil into custody on charges of spitting into the pizza while preparing it at Pizza Hut !! pic.twitter.com/qmlmZJKZ8z — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 11, 2026

Hindu Raksha Dal members claimed they came to know about the alleged act through local inputs and later checked CCTV footage to verify it. The organisation’s Khoda unit president, Sonu Sharma, said members confronted the accused on Sunday after allegedly catching him in the act again.

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The group then handed him over to the local police, though reports indicate that the accused was allegedly assaulted by the members before being handed over.

What did the police say?

The police said they took preventive action and detained the accused for questioning. Mujammil later told investigators that he was blowing air to remove excess flour from the dough while preparing the pizza base, denying allegations that he had spat on the food intentionally.

The one-minute-22-second video spread widely on social media, drawing sharp reactions and criticism from users online. Hindu Raksha Dal claimed the footage showed the accused allegedly performing the act on two occasions.

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The case has surfaced at a time when several similar incidents linked to alleged unhygienic food handling practices have been reported from different parts of Uttar Pradesh. Police added that further investigation is underway.

Internet reactions

Once the video went viral, social media users reacted strongly, with one of the users saying, “That’s wild who would’ve thought pizza prep could get that dramatic? Hope they sort it out quickly.”

Another user wrote, “At the same time, it also highlights the importance of strict supervision, CCTV monitoring, and swift action by authorities to ensure food safety and maintain public confidence in such outlets across India.” A third user wrote, “Disgusting yrr ….it is really concerning. People are paying for the food …this is such a cheap thing to do .”

“One bad egg, and suddenly entire basket smells. Employers aren’t foolish they’ll hesitate. Then activists will cry bias. These people will never change their pattern: mess up first, play victim next,” said another user.

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