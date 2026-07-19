Noida property prices shock Internet! Man says buying small 2BHK worth Rs 80 lakh requires monthly salary of…

A content creator from Noida has created a buzz regarding the surge in property prices in the city after he explains how one can purchase even a compact two-bedroom flat.

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Noida property prices shock Internet! Man says buying small 2BHK worth Rs 80 lakh requires monthly salary of...(Photo Credit: Instagram/rrrealtywithrishi)

Viral video of the day: With the increasing property prices, high living expenses, and stagnant wages, it has become tough for many salaried people to fulfil their dream of home ownership. In many places, home prices rise much faster than people’s incomes, making it difficult for first-time buyers to save for a down payment and to pay their daily expenses, rent, and loans. Therefore, people take several years to sort out their finances and fix themselves credit-wise to find a reasonably priced home and home loan. Even with this struggle, buying a home is still a dream of millions.

Why is a Noida man’s breakdown of property prices going viral online?

A content creator from Noida has created a buzz regarding the surge in property prices in the city after he explains how one can purchase even a compact two-bedroom flat. According to his estimates, he argued that purchasing even a modest two-bedroom apartment now requires a high monthly income, significant savings, and the ability to manage long-term loan repayments.

In his Instagram video, Rishi Shandilya briefly discusses the expenses involved in buying a compact 2BHK apartment in Greater Noida West. He said he thinks that people are paying extra money to purchase small houses and flats, which can be regarded as “matchbox size”. His calculations suggested that aspiring homeowners may need to earn well over Rs 1 lakh per month, along with arranging a sizeable down payment, to realistically afford such a property. The video has since sparked widespread discussion on the affordability of housing in the NCR.

“Machis se bhi patla aur kabutar khana bolne wale is apartment ko kharidne ke liye bhi aaj ₹80 lakh tak ka budget chahiye! Aur iske liye: ✅ Salary ₹1 lakh+ per month ✅ Down payment ₹25 lakh ke aas-paas Tab jaakar Noida mein ek chhota sa ghar lena possible hota hai. Real estate ki reality kadvi zaroor hai, lekin yahi sach hai. Aapka kya kehna hai? Comment karke batayein,” the post further reads.

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Is buying a home in Noida becoming unaffordable for salaried professionals?

Shandilya mentioned that apartments like these cost between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 80 lakh even if their size is small. He added that the down payment is usually Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh before the buyers apply for housing loans. Based on these amounts, he calculated that the monthly income of a buyer should range between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.20 lakh if he wishes to apply for a home loan worth Rs 55 lakh to Rs 60 lakh. This amount will ultimately lead to a monthly EMI of Rs 60,000 to Rs 65,000.

Netizens were too quick to respond on the viral video. A user wrote, “10 saale ke baad yebhi nahi milega dost, agar lena hai to wait mat kar.” “Temporary hai sab after 5 years baad dekhna.. machis nahi ye kudda khana laggega…,” another added. A third user added, “Na Floor apna Na chaat apna.”