Noida PVR’s Popcorn Bill Goes Viral, Costs Almost Equal to Amazon Prime’s Quarterly Subscription

Cinema halls were among the worst-hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, and with the lockdowns, most people were introduced to OTT platforms where they could watch movies from the comfort of their own homes. As a result, the footfall at cinema halls has decreased drastically, as people now prefer OTT platforms for their entertainment. One of the main reasons for this shift is the exorbitant prices of snacks available at the cinema halls, and a recent viral post serves as a testimony to this fact.

A man named Tridip K Mandal took to his Twitter handle and shared his experience of being financially burdened when he went to the PVR at Mall of India in Noida to watch a movie with his family. He decided to buy a regular-sized cheese popcorn and a same-sized Pepsi to go with it, but he was shocked by the price he had to pay. Mandal, a journalist by profession, compared the cost of the snacks with an annual subscription to Amazon Prime Video.

Sharing a picture of the bill, Tridip wrote, “Rs 460 for 55gm of cheese popcorn, Rs 360 for 600ml of Pepsi. Total Rs 820 at @_PVRCinemas Noida. That’s almost equal to the annual subscription of @PrimeVideoIN. No wonder people don’t go to cinemas anymore. Movie watching with family has just become unaffordable.”

Check The Post Here

Rs 460 for 55gm of cheese popcorn, Rs 360 for 600ml of Pepsi. Total Rs 820 at @_PVRCinemas Noida. That’s almost equal to annual subscription of @PrimeVideoIN. No wonder people don’t go to cinemas anymore. Movie watching with family has just become unaffordable. pic.twitter.com/vSwyYlKEsK — Tridip K Mandal (@tridipkmandal) July 1, 2023

The post quickly went viral, as many could relate to the man’s “expensive” experience. Netizens wasted no time agreeing with Mandal and expressing their disappointment with the high prices of snacks at cinema halls in the comments section.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Capitalism at its finest,” a user wrote sarcastically.

“And then they write ‘enjoy the show,” the second user commented,

“Totally! Went to PVR yesterday itself. A regular popcorn and Pepsi combo was 600 something. This is the smallest combo available,” the third user said.

So, what is your experience?

