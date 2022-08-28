Trending News: The Supertech twin towers in Noida Sector 93A were demolished on Sunday, a year after the Supreme Court’s direction to raze the illegally built structures to the ground. Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used in the implosion that brought down the twin towers, which were the tallest structures to be demolished in India.Also Read - Noida's Twin Tower Demolition Cost Nearly Rs 20 Crore, Say Reports

The nearly 100-metre-high structures taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar (73 metres) were brought to the ground in seconds literally like a house of cards by the ‘waterfall implosion’ technique, in a breathtaking spectacle of modern day engineering. Also Read - WATCH: Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolished in 10 Seconds, Live Video

WATCH VIDEO OF NOIDA SUPERTECH TWIN TOWER DEMOLITION:

With the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match and Noida Supertech Twin Tower demolition, people across India are glued to their screens. A historic event like the demolition of the twin towers will obviously draw tonnes of reactions from Twitter users. Many people who witnessed the demolition firsthand from their terraces and balconies in the area shared videos and photos on Twitter. Other people shared their opinions of whether the twin tower demolition was right or not and how it is damaging the environment.

Like always, there is a population of Indian Twitter users who react to every big thing with humour. However, this time, it got a little dark. As a few memes were a little too savage and were leaning on the side of being offensive. For example, several netizens compared the Supertech twin tower demolition with Babri Masjid demolition and 9/11 attacks. The majority of the other memes fell in the funny category.

HERE’S HOW NOIDA SUPERTECH TWIN TOWERS BEING DEMOLISHED SPARKED A MEMEFEST ON TWITTER:

Edifice Engineering company today to #TwinTowers Noida pic.twitter.com/vH4wG0SbT7 — Aman_Chain 😷 Mask Man (@Amanprabhat9) August 28, 2022

Me on terrace of my building to watch live demolition of #TwinTowers pic.twitter.com/Tbe8SPHu8h — Prabhat Singh 😎 (@Prabha8Thakur) August 28, 2022

Desi netizens were hilarious and savage, as always.