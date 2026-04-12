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Facing rejections in all interviews because his...: Noida techies post disturbs netizens as his flatmate gets depressed, anxious

‘Facing rejections in all interviews because his…’: Noida techie’s post disturbs netizens as his flatmate gets depressed, anxious

A Noida-based techie has taken to social media to share his concern over one of his jobless flatmates. He said that his flatmate gave interviews but kept getting rejected, adding that it is really hard for final year students

The techie shared his concerns on social media.

What do you do when you get concerned about a friend or flatmate’s mental health? In most cases, you try to uplift their mood and guide them to get professional help as soon as possible. Now, a tech professional in Noida has shared concerns about their unemployed flatmate, who is battling rejection and anxiety while searching for a job.

Taking to the social media platform X, the techie named Aditya claimed that the flatmate has been working very hard to secure interviews but faces rejection from most of them due to ‘his English is not strong.’

What did the techie say?

Aditya shared his concerns on social media. Taking to X, he wrote, “One of my Flatmates is still jobless. We are 4 people living together. 3 of us have something. I have a full-time job, 2 are doing internships. But one of my flatmates still has nothing.”

One of my Flatmates is still jobless. We are 4 people living together. 3 of us have something, I have a full-time job, 2 are doing internships. But one of my flatmate still has nothing. Every day I see him getting more stressed and quiet. Sometimes he comes to me and says, “Bro… — Aditya (@_adityaa21) April 11, 2026

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He further said that every day the flatmate is getting more and more stressed and quiet. “Every day I see him getting more stressed and quiet. Sometimes he comes to me and says, ‘Bro, I don’t know what to do… I am really depressed. What should I tell my family?’ And honestly, I have no answer,” he wrote.

“He even gave interviews. He tried. But got rejected because his English is not strong,” he added. He pointed out that finding a job is “really hard,” especially for final-year students without campus placements, stressing that it’s not about incapability but just a challenging phase.

He further wrote, “If you have a job right now, be grateful. And if you know someone struggling, please support them. Sometimes they don’t need advice, they just need someone to understand.”

Reactions on social media

The post has more than 1,67,900 views online with some sharing their experiences. Meanwhile, others praised the techie for caring for this friend.

One of the users wrote, “They don’t need advice, they just need someone to understand….This line alone. More people need to read this.” Another wrote, “If not most at least few if us give through such depressing phase.”

“Life is much more than college placement. We had the same situation in IIT Bombay 4th year placements, I placed on 8th day. Many of my friends couldn’t get the job but in 8th semester many got offers from PSUs. So tell him to have faith on the god’s plan,” said another.

“I feel you bro my friend went through same struggled to find job dont give up he just needs someone to listen and offer support u r doing great by being there for him,” another user wrote.

Cases of depression and anxiety-related suicides have been on the rise since the Covid19 hit the country. If you are aware of someone who is battling depression or anxiety, it is advisable to reach out to them and guide them to a professional.

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