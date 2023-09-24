Home

Noida Woman Assaults Man Over Removing Missing Dog Posters, Video Goes Viral

The altercation started over the removal of missing dog posters.

The police say they will take action against the woman.

Woman Assaults Man: A video went viral on social media showing a woman grabbing the collar of a man and pulling his hair. She also tries to hit him in the face but he manages to block the blow in time. It is reported that the two entered a heated argument over the removal of posters about her missing dog. The video is said to have been shot at the Aims Golf Avenue Society in Noida Sector 75.

Watch The Video Here

Kalesh b/w a Guy and dog-lover Woman over the guy removed the poster about a Dog in Noida pic.twitter.com/zlV5HkfZQJ — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 23, 2023

The woman, identified as Arshi, and the man identified as Naveen are residents of the same apartment block.

According to sources, Arshi had pasted a few posters around the housing complex after her dog went missing a few days earlier. The posters were removed by Naveen due to the start of painting work ahead of Diwali.

After Arshi learned about it she attacked Naveen and created a ruckus in the complex after which Naveen filed a complaint at the Sector 113 police station. The police say they will take action against Arshi based on Naveen’s complaint and taking cognizance of the video.

