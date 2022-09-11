Noida: Nearly a month after a woman was arrested for abusing a security guard of a Noida society for opening the gate late, another such incident has come to the light and a video of the same is going viral on social media platforms. In the viral video, a woman from Noida’s Cleo County society can be seen slapping a security guard multiple times. The case comes under the Phase 3 Police Station in Noida sector 121.Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Girls Do Bhangra With Bumblebee Robot At Times Square in New York. Watch

As per reports, the woman is said to be a professor by profession and slapped the security guard after a minor altercation and now the incident has been reported to the police. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV, and now the video has gone viral on social media. Also Read - Pet Dog Runs Up To Terrace To Dance in Rain, Viral Video Will Make Your Day. Watch

WATCH:

The woman slapped the security guard for the delay in opening the gate in Cleo County society in Noida sector 121, Woman is professor by profession. pic.twitter.com/lUBSXeL71U — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) September 11, 2022

Earlier last month, a woman named Bhavya Rai was seen showering choice abuses on the hapless security guard of a Noida society for opening the gate late, as per a CCTV video that has gone viral, and was later arrested and kept in custody for 14 days. In the 2-minute-long video, Rai, who seemed intoxicated, was seen holding the guard’s hand and hurling abuses at the guard while the latter was pleading with her.