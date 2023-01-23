Home

Noodle Lovers Might Stop Eating Them After Watching This Viral Video | WATCH

Noodle Lovers Might Stop Eating Them After Watching This Viral Video | WATCH

Viral Video: Roadside eateries are always among the first choice when it is to having a quick meal or a yummy snack. Whether it is the traditional vegetables and dal with chapati or rice, fluffy burger, thick grainy pasta, or the evergreen scrumptious noodles. Noodles have been a favorite midday meal for many. They can be easily prepared in a short time. Whether at home or outside, noodles are a big hit as they satiate the pangs of hunger with ease.

But what if you come to know about the process of the preparation of these threadlike goodies?

A video that is going viral on social media shows the entire process (well almost) of the making of the grub. The video is shot inside what looks like a crude noodle-making unit with a few barefoot workers dressed in t-shirts and shorts. The machines used are also not really impressive and look like local stuff. The workers are not wearing gloves, masks, or caps for hygiene purposes. The dough is carried on the bare shoulder and the shredded dough that looks like the final product is placed on the floor before being packed in a plastic bag. In fact, the dough is mostly thrown or placed on the floor.

The video is shared on Twitter by @chiragbarjatyaa with the caption, “When was the last time you had road side chinese hakka noodles with schezwan sauce?”

When was the last time you had road side chinese hakka noodles with schezwan sauce? pic.twitter.com/wGYFfXO3L7 — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) January 18, 2023

We at India.com do not endorse or reject the content and the caption of the video. It is highly recommended that the users make their own thorough inquiries about the hygiene and cleanliness aspects of any eatery whether at the roadside or at the most urbane, luxury diner.

Clean healthy food is your right!