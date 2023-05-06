Home

The Noodle Mystery: Hundreds Of Tons Of Pasta Found Dumped In New Jersey Woods

Old Bridge is a small township in Middlesex County — considered part of the New York metropolitan region — with a population of about 66,000.

The Noodle Mystery: Hundreds Of Tons Of Pasta Found Dumped In New Jersey Woods (Image: Nina Jochnowitz/Facebook)

Tons Of Pasta Mysteriously Dumped In New Jersey Woods: It was nothing short of a mountain of spaghetti and heaps of elbow noodles which were found mysteriously dumped in the woods in New Jersey’s Old Bridge Township.

It’s a noodle mystery. The photos have left social media go berserk, but still nobody seems to know where it came from.

Even though it is still unclear who spotted the pasta pile first, as far as a little research could take us, it was Nina Jochnowitz, a community leader and advocate shared these pictures first on social media.

As per The Philadelphia Inquirer, Jochnowitz had lost a race for city council. She has pointed fingers towards the Mayor for this mayhem.

“The Mayor and his possy continue to ignore the Sixth Ward. No surprise when we see dumping on construction and garbage spewed in all of the neighborhoods. This week, there was a new type of dumping, of excessive food, PASTA”, wrote Jochnowitz on Facebook.

The Department of Public Works visited the site and did in fact find what appeared to be “15 wheel barrel loads of illegally dumped pasta along a creek in a residential neighborhood”, an Old Bridge spokesperson told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“We should send the perpetrators to the state penne tentiary,” one of the top comments on the New Jersey subreddit thread said. “I don’t know. If we do that, I’m alfredo what will happen to them,” another user replied.

Ali Allocco (@worrystonee), a Philadelphia resident, tweeted screenshots from the original pasta dump post, earning more than 50,000 views.

someone very mysteriously dumped 3-400 pounds of pasta in the woods in old bridge, nj …… i need to know everything pic.twitter.com/z6D1e7u2JJ — pasta girl (@worrystonee) May 2, 2023

“I was like, wow. This is the most New Jersey thing ever,” Allocco told The Inquirer. “I need to tell the masses about this.”

One user replied to Allocco’s tweet: “I can fix this … just give me time to gather 3-400 cups of marinara sauce”

“Once they catch someone they’ll end up in the penne-tentiary,” another user said.

Jochnowitz had no idea the posts had spread beyond her neighborhood.

“It went on Reddit?!” she asked this reporter. “I had no idea. Can you send me it?”

How Did Pasta Get There?

Nobody has yet come forward with a definite answer. As per The Philadelphia Inquirer, the mayor’s office and the councilmember for the area, John E. Murphy III, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

A town spokesperson told the Inquirer that police are investigating the incident.

What Happened To The Pasta?

Jochnowitz wrote that the town’s Public Works department cleaned up the mess shortly after her initial post about the dumped noodles. However, it’s unclear how the public works moved this much amount of pasta.

“You might say, ‘Who cares about pasta?’ But pasta has a PH level that will impact the water stream,” Jochnowitz said as per the Inquirer. “That water stream is important to clean up because it feeds into the town’s water supply. … It was one of the fastest cleanups I’ve ever seen here,” she added.

