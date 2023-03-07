Home

Normal Is Boring? Try This Scary, Transparent Swimming Pool At High Rise | Viral Video

The swimming pool in the video we are sharing with you is not only built at a very high level, but it is also transparent.

Viral Video: Come on guys, summer is almost here, and the festival of colours and water squirts Holi is barely a few hours away. After Holi when the temperature will start rising the intervening time between spring and summer would be just good to take a dip in a pool with clean and hygienic water. Talking about a swimming pool brings to mind a structure that is below the ground level and filled with water and varying from the short course pools that are 25 metres long and the long course pools with a length of 50 metres. Then many of us are having our private pools while some opt for a club or a swimming school for the splash.

As said that the usual swimming pools are below the ground level, but there are a few that are above the ground level. Not just above but much above, at maddening heights. The swimming pool in the video we are sharing with you is not only built at a very high level, but it is also transparent, i.e., you can see what is below the pool, and that too from an incredible height from the stretched-out portion.

The video is shared on Twitter by Wow Terrifying @WowTerrifying with the caption, “Nice relaxing dip in the pool 🏊‍♂️”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Nice relaxing dip in the pool 🏊‍♂️pic.twitter.com/iwGLUCcoiM — Wow Terrifying (@WowTerrifying) March 6, 2023

Now, it has got its own share of the well-deserved fame and comments as well.

Sharing a few with you.

Nevada DMV @NevadaDMV Replying to @WowTerrifying, “File under: Things humans were never meant to see.”

Joystick 🕹@joystickpros Replying to @WowTerrifying, “What a wonderful day to be inside”

Angela Marie @AngelaP48144029 Replying to @WowTerrifying, “This would not help my fear of heights. 😳”

