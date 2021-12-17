Pyongyang: The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, also known as North Korea has banned its citizens from laughing, shopping, and drinking from Friday onwards as a part of 11-day mourning on the 10th anniversary of former leader Kim Jong-il. According to reports, the government authorities have ordered the public to not show any signs of happiness while North Korea commemorates his death.Also Read - In North Korea, Teen Gets 14 Years in Jail For Watching 5 Mins Of Banned Film

Kim Jong-il ruled North Korea from 1994 to 2011. He died due to a heart attack at the age of 69 on December 17, 2011. He was succeeded by his youngest son Kim Jong-un. According to Radio Free Asia, all leisure activities have been banned for the next 11 days. If anyone breaks the rule will be arrested like every year.

"During the mourning period, we must not drink alcohol, laugh or engage in leisure activities," a resident of the northeastern border city of Sinuiju, told Radio Free Asia.

“Even if your family member dies during the mourning period, you are not allowed to cry out loud and the body must be taken out after it’s over. People cannot even celebrate their own birthdays if they fall within the mourning period,” Radio Free Asia quoted a resident of North Korea.

North Korea has planned several events to commemorate Kim Jong Il’s life. These include a public display of his photography and art, a concert, and an exhibition of the ‘Kimjongilia’, a flower named after him.

Every year since his father’s death, Kim pays respects at the memorial of his father but this year the state media did not immediately report any public activities by Kim on Friday morning, news agency AP reported. “Great leader and comrade Kim Jong Il is always with us … and he is the eternal ‘suryong’ and sun of ‘juche (self-reliance)’ of our party and revolution,” the North’s main Rodong Sinmun newspaper said in an editorial, referring to a revered title reserved for North Korean leaders.