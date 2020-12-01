New Delhi: Starting from his passing away to his surprising resurrection, we have read a number of news pieces about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the recent past. However, a latest update states that the Supreme Leader and his family members have been administered a vaccine against the deadline coronavirus. Also Read - More Lies Exposed: Leaked Documents Reveal China Lied About Covid-19 & Mishandled The Pandemic

Citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources, a US-based analyst on Tuesday stated that Kim Jong Un and his family have been given an experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Harry Kazianis, a North Korea expert at the Center for the National Interest think tank in Washington, stated that the Kim and several other senior North Korean officials had been vaccinated. However, it is not yet clear which company had supplied its drug candidate to Kim and whether it had proven to be safe.

Writing an article for online outlet 19FortyFive, Kazianis said that Kim and multiple other high-ranking officials within the Kim family have been vaccinated for coronavirus within the last two to three weeks which was by the Chinese government.

Citing US medical scientist Peter J. Hotez, he further in the article stated that at least three Chinese companies were developing a coronavirus vaccine, including Sinovac Biotech Ltd, CanSinoBio and Sinophram Group.

However, North Korea has not confirmed as yet on coronavirus infections and the subsequent vaccination in the Royal Family. But South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has said an outbreak cannot be ruled out as the country had trade and people-to-people exchanges with China – the source of the pandemic – before shutting the border in late January.