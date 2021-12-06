New Delhi: A teenager in North Korea was sentenced to 14 years in prison for watching five minutes of a banned film. The 14-year-old student from Yanggang Province was sentenced for 14 years hard labour for watching five minutes of the South Korean movie ‘The Uncle’. All cultural materials from South Korea and other ‘hostile’ countries including US are banned in North Korea.Also Read - BTS Boys To Quarantine For 10 Days After Returning To South Korea Post LA Concert | Here's Why

The student was arrested from Hyesan City’s Elementary and Middle School while watching the movie, LAD Bible reported from a local publication Daily NK. Also Read - New Variant Update: First Suspected Case of Omicron Detected in South Korea

As per the legal document attained by Daily NK, it stated that ‘correctional labour’ is set for those ‘who have directly seen, listened to, or kept South Korean films, recordings, compilations, books, songs, paintings, and photos for more than five years and less than 15 years’. Also Read - BTS Boys Be Exempted From Military Service? South Korea's National Assembly Discusses Law

Earlier, students in North Korea received severe punishment after they were caught watching popular Netflix show Squid Game, American news media outlet Radio Free Asia reported. Few citizens were caught importing the Netflix show on USB drives across the border but the authorities got to know of the same and while two of them were sentenced to five years of labour reformation, one of them was sentenced to life prison. Many others who were charged with importing labour USB sticks with the South Korean drama were shot dead.