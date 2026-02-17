North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s wholesome appearance with daughter goes viral; internet asks, ‘if she’s made him watch KPop’

Home

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Uns wholesome appearance with daughter goes viral; internet asks, if shes made him watch KPop

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is getting attention for his 'girl dad' image after making public appearances with his daughter. Scroll down to see the video.

Image: r/SipsTea

Viral News: North Korea is one country which scares people with the strict rules that leaders impose on ordinary people. The current leader of the country is Kim Jong Un, who’s popular for the inhumane rules and unpeaceful methods to take control of the country. The public image of the political leader has always been that of intentional fear-mongering among the countrymen. Recently, the leader’s videos with his daughter have been circulating online, in which they were both seen making a public appearance together. The videos have taken the internet by storm, as they caught everyone off guard. People are labelling it as ‘wholesome’ and calling Kim just another ‘girl dad’. You can watch the viral video here.

Kim Jong Un’s appearance with daughter

The appearance of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with his daughter Kim Ju-ae has grabbed special attention on social media platforms. This is because Kim Jong Un’s image has always been associated with being a ‘dictator’. Watching him talk and listening to his daughter peacefully has left everyone surprised.

Viral video

The viral video has been shared widely on social media platforms like Instagram, X, and Reddit.

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “You know she’s made him watch K Pop…”, and another read, “She’s going to kill us all, isn’t she?”

The third comment read, “Let’s not forget the many daughters who have lost fathers and many fathers who lost their daughters all because of this man. No one is interested in his selfish family life.”

One wrote, “you all forget at the end of the day we are all human, no matter how bad or evil we might think someone might be they always have or had someone they love.”

