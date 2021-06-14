Viral News: Needless to say, K-Pop’s popularity and craze knows no bounds, but seems North Korean leader Kim Jong-un isn’t a fan! Recently, the leader labeled K-Pop as a “vicious cancer” that is corrupting the youth of his country and plans to end it! As a result, he has now threatened to impose harsher penalties on citizens who are consuming South Korean movies, K-dramas and K-pop videos. Also Read - BTS Butter Is Finally Here And You'll Surely Fall In Love With The K-Pop Boys After Listening To It

According to The New York Times, his plans to suppress K-pop music was revealed through internal documents leaked through the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. In the documents, Kim dubbed K-Pop music a “vicious cancer” that has been corrupting North Korean youths’ attire, hairstyles, speeches, and behaviours.

“To Kim Jong-un, the cultural invasion from South Korea has gone beyond a tolerable level,” Jiro Ishimaru, chief editor of the Japanese website Asia Press International, which monitors North Korea, told the NYT. “If this is left unchecked, he fears that his people might start considering the South an alternative Korea to replace the North.”

Launching a full-fledged culture war, North Korea had even made a new law in December that could give people up to 15 years in a labor camp for consuming South Korean entertainment. His state media warned that if these influences are left unchecked, it would make North Korea “crumble like a damp wall.” Those caught smuggling South Korean content are at risk of receiving even harsher punishments, including death penalty.

“Young North Koreans think they owe nothing to Kim Jong-un,” Jung Gwang-il, a North Korean defector who runs a network that smuggles K-pop into the North said. “He must reassert his ideological control on the young if he doesn’t want to lose the foundation for the future of his family’s dynastic rule,” Gwang-il added.