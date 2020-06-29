Hyderabad: Just moments before he breathed his last, a young Covid-19 patient in Hyderabad recorded his final words in a heartwrenching selfie video that he had sent to his father on Friday night. Also Read - Heartwrenching! Covid-19 Positive Woman Sees Her Newborn on Video Call, Internet Prays For Their Reunion

In the video, the man can be seen lying on the hospital bed and saying that he was feeling breathless as the doctors had allegedly removed the ventilator support.

“I am not able to breathe… Though I pleaded, they did not continue oxygen for the last three hours. I am not able to breathe any more daddy, it’s like my heart has stopped… Bye daddy. Bye to all, daddy,” the man is seen saying in the video which was reportedly recorded an hour before his death.

HEARTBREAKING: “Can’t breathe, they removed the ventilator. It’s been 3hrs, I asked and they said u had enough. I feel that my heart stopped beating, nothing left in me.Bye daddy,bye everyone”-last video of 35yr old man who succumbed to #COVID Family wants video shared #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/IeNiUwkoHj — Revathi (@revathitweets) June 28, 2020

The alleged incident happened on Friday night but came to light on Sunday after the video of the man was widely shared and created outrage on social media.

P Ravi Kumar died soon he recorded this selfie video on June 26 at the hospital where he was admitted on June 24, according to the family. Ravi’s father P. Venkateshwarlu said they shared the video so that the world knows what’s happening in hospitals and lamented that no other family should go through this ordeal.

“Why was my son denied oxygen? Did anyone else need it urgently and so they took it away from him? When I hear that video of my son, my heart breaks,” he told NDTV.

The hospital authorities, however, denied that there was any negligence and said he died of cardiac complications. They said the patient was given medicines and put on supplementary oxygen but he developed heart-related complications.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Mahboob Khan clarified that the patient was not put on a ventilator and hence was incorrect to say that it was removed.

The deceased is survived by his wife, a 12-year-old daughter, and a nine-year-old son. After working in Saudi Arabia for 10 years, Ravi Kumar had returned home two years ago and has been living with his parents. The family performed his final rites on Saturday.

Several reports have claimed that the man had been admitted to the government Chest hospital after several private hospitals refused to admit him.

