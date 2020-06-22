New Delhi: Days after the violent Galwan valley clash that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers, the Indian Army paid tribute to the Bihar Regiment soldiers, while also taking a dig at China. Also Read - A Week After Deadly Galwan Valley Clash, India-China Hold Corps Commander-Level Talks

On Saturday, The Indian Army’s northern command tweeted a video saluting the valour of 20 soldiers martyred in the faceoff and also remembered their contribution in the Kargil War 21 years ago.

In the one minute and 57-second video, the narrator, Major Akhil Pratap celebrates the history of the Bihar Regiment, outlining the strategic and brave missions taken by the Regiment from the year 1857 to 1999, when its 1st battalion heroically captured a strategic area in Kargil.

“It was the same month, 21 years ago. Bihar Regiment gave a bloody nose to the Kargil intruders. They were on heights too and were they prepared. They went with guts and came back with glory,” Major Akhil Pratap is heard saying in the video.

“It’s not the size of the dog in the fight. It’s the size of the fight in the dog. Fine, some days, you get the bear and other days the bear gets you. But it’s Monday buddy, there will be a Tuesday,” he further says.

The video ends with “Bajrang Bali Ki Jai,” which is also the war cry of the Bihar regiment soldiers.

“The Saga of #DhruvaWarriors and The Lions of #BiharRegiment. Born to fight. They are not the bats. They are the Batman. After every #Monday, there will be a #Tuesday. Bajrang Bali Ki Jai,” the Northern Command tweeted. Watch it here:

The video also remembers Colonel Santosh Babu, the Commanding officer of 16 Bihar Regiment who was martyred in the violent clash with Chinese soldiers.

Formed in 1941, the Bihar Regiment is an Indian Army infantry whose headquarter is located at Danapur Cantonment, Patna, the oldest cantonment of India. The regiment has been a part of all the major wars fought by the Indian Army after Independence.