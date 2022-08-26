Viral News: A rapid increase in automobile production, bad roads, and careless driving has led to several cases of road accidents in India. Recently, a Kerala family of three was involved in a road accident while they were travelling in a Tata Tiago. The owner and his wife were in the front seats while his two daughters were in the rear seat. The car which was travelling at a speed of 70 km/h plunged to a depth of 25 feet!Also Read - Viral Video: Korean Woman Teaches Jana Gana Mana to Her Son, Desis Feel Proud | Watch

According to the car owner, something unexpectedly blocked their path following which the driver turned the steering wheel to steer clear, sending the vehicle plunging into a 25-foot-deep chasm. The car ran over a concrete floor and a house. However, you will be surprised to know that all the passengers were safe and didn’t suffer any injuries! The owner says that the occupants did not even require even a band-aid, according to a Free Press Journal report. Meanwhile, pictures show the badly damaged Tata Tiago with the front two airbags open.

People on social media were left surprised by the incident and praised the ruggedness of Tata motors after the incident. One user wrote, “This is the level of reliability and ruggedness you get from even a budget segment tata car. Tata ka Loha! Never disappoints!!” Another commented, “Speaks volumes about the build quality of Tata Tiago.”

Interestingly, the car’s owner also said that everyone had advised him not to buy a Tata car. However, he went ahead with it. He also thanked the build quality of the Tata cars for giving him and his family a second life.