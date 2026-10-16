Not just a customer: Vendor refuses payment from late friend’s son | Viral

A man went to pay a vegetable vendor, and the vendor wouldn’t let him. The customer reminded him of a friend he had lost years earlier.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/not-just-a-customer-vendor-refuses-payment-from-late-friends-son-viral-8536656/ Copy

A man gives his friend's son vegetables free of cost even after his death. Image Credit: anchor.bhavesh/Instagram

Friends are the family we get to choose for ourselves. In some friendships, it runs so deep that eve death cannot bring the bond to an end. A vegetable vendor wouldn’t let him pay. To the vendor, he was no mere customer but the son of a friend he’d known for 35 years, and that small moment gave the man a sense of the bond.

Bhavesh, an Instagram user, shared a video of the interaction that has moved over 27 million viewers.

Also Read | ‘Cutie paaji’: IAF Chief AP Singh’s garba moves steal the show at Vadodara Navratri event and internet is loving it; WATCH viral video

Introducing the vendor to viewers, Bhavesh mentioned that his father passed away in 2013. Yet all these years later, the man still wouldn’t accept a rupee from him. He had been close to Bhavesh’s father for 35 years, and to him, his friend’s home was still like his own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@anchor.bhavesh)

“Arre, ghar mein hi toh jaa rahi hai. Ghar ke paise nahi hote,” the vendor said, explaining that the vegetables were going into Bhavesh’s home and that one did not take money from one’s own family.

Speaking of Bhavesh’s father, the vendor smiled, though the emotion of the moment was evident. He soon turned away, apparently struggling to contain his feelings. His refusal to accept payment was less about the produce than a gesture of a friendship that endured beyond his friend’s death.

Bhavesh hugged the vendor before departing, a gesture that captured the warmth of a friendship that had clearly endured despite the passage of time and changed circumstances.

Also Read | Caught in the act: Suspected phone thief hangs from moving train in Bihar after passengers catch him; video goes viral

Internet reactions

Bhavesh hugged the vendor goodbye, and you could feel how close the two still were, even after so much time had passed. One of the users wrote, “Those teary eyes say it all.” Meanwhile, another user said, “In life if you have one Men like that you are living King size life.”

A third user wrote, “Salute ha bhai iss friendship ko (Salute to this friendship). Another user wrote, “Yahi to Hai asali Dosti vahi dost Rahe Na Rahe Dosti barkrar rahana chahie (This is real friendship, even if the friend is not present friendship will still continue).”

xA fifth user wrote, “Bhai Inko Bhi Tum Hameshaa Apni Family Jaisa Hi samjhnaa (Brother, consider him your family as well).