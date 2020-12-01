It’s going to be a animal paradise in the White House! Turns out President-elect Joe Biden won’t just be bringing his two dogs, Champ and Major, to the White House in January but a cat will be joining them as well. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, revealed to CBS Sunday Morning that they will be bringing a cat with them alongside their two German shepherds. Also Read - US President Elect Joe Biden Twists Ankle While Playing With His Dog

In a September interview, Dr. Jill Biden had hinted at the possibility when a Washington TV presenter asked her if her husband had promised to get her anything if he won the election. “Well, I’d love to get a cat,” she told Fox 5’s Angie Goff. “I love having animals around the house.”

In a tweet, CBS Sunday Morning reveled the news in a video and wrote, “President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden won’t just be bringing their German shepherds, Major and Champ, to the White House. The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they’ll be joined by a cat.”

And now some breaking news on #SundayMorning… President-elect @JoeBiden and his wife @DrBiden won’t just be bringing their German shepherds, Major and Champ to the White House. The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they’ll be joined by a cat. #sundaypets pic.twitter.com/KCkNV6jNpH — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 28, 2020

Notably, this will be the first cat in the White House in a decade. George W. Bush was the last President of the US to have a feline named India in the White House, along with two Scottish terriers. However, India died in January 2009, just before President Bush left the White House, reports The New York Times. Many other Presidents also had pets in the presidential house.

Meanwhile, Biden’s dog Major is set to create history as it will be the first rescue dog to ever live in the White House. Major was adopted in 2018 after the Bidens fostered him from the Delaware Humane Association.

“We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals,” the Bidens said in a 2018 statement. In early November, Biden had posted a tweet also mentioning ‘Lets put dogs back in the White House.’

Let’s put dogs back in the White House. pic.twitter.com/7pBihksfXT — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020

Donald Trump is reportedly the first US president since James Polk in 1849 not to have a pet while in office.