New Delhi: Indian grooms riding horses during their wedding procession is usually a common sight in the country, but, this bride from Madhya Pradesh's Satna district is making headlines after she was seen riding on a horse during her wedding procession to the groom's residence.

The bride, Deepa Valecha, who is the only daughter of the Valecha family of Satna city led her wedding procession with extreme joy and fervour along with her family members to the groom's house in Kota. The bride's family not only fulfilled her wish to ride a horse on her wedding but also gave a strong message to the society that daughters are not a burden on anyone. Her family further said that there is no difference between a son and daughter and that daughters has equal rights like a son in the society.

Soon after the bride rode a horse to the groom's residence, pictures and videos of the celebrations and the procession went viral all over the internet as people applauded the bride's family for such a beautiful gesture. Speaking to mediapersons, the bride said that she had never thought her dream to ride a horse during her wedding procession would come true. She said, "When I saw that my family members had planned so much, I was very happy that they think so much about me."

She further said that she wanted to give the message that girls are never a burden to their family. Everyone should think that girls are also similar to boys. Therefore, they should receive as much affection as is given to boys.