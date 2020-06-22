New Delhi: Hurt by a spate of incidents involving online bullying and trolling, Industrialist Ratan Tata on Sunday appealed for kindness and urged the online community to not perpetrate hatred and negativity towards each other. Also Read - Ratan Tata Calls Death of Pregnant Elephant in Kerala a 'Mediated Murder', Says 'Justice Needs to Prevail'

In his post shared on Instagram, the chairman of the Tata Trusts, said how the online community was being hurtful to each other and emphasised the need for more empathy and sensitivity.

He wrote, “This year has been full of challenges for everyone, on some level or the other. I see the online community being hurtful to each other, bringing each other down harshly and with quick judgment”, in an apparent reference to coronavirus pandemic.

Urging people to be kind, he further wrote, ”“I believe this year especially calls for us to be unified and helpful and is not the time to pull each other down. More of sensitivity towards each other, more of kindness and more of understanding and patience than what one sees today.”

He ended his post saying his online presence is limited, but he hopes it will evolve into a space of empathy and support for everyone. Here’s the full post:

Many applauded Tata for speaking up against online bullying and trolling, and in no time his post went viral.

“Yes sir it’s kind of you to share these words which really means a lot,” wrote a user on Tata’s post while another person wrote, ”The world would’ve been a better place if only people like you existed more ❤️ stay safe sir.”

In March, Tata Trusts committed Rs 1,500 crore in the fight against COVID-19.