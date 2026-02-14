Home

Nothing CEO Carl Pei makes special entry in customised white auto-rickshaw for Bengaluru store launch | Watch viral video

Nothing CEO Carl Pei goes all creative for the launch of its flagship store in Bengaluru. Scroll down to see the video.

Image: X @techiboy96

Viral News: When brands get all inside to level up the creativity, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nothing, Carl Pei, just does something extraordinary. CEO Pei used a customised white-coloured auto rickshaw for the entrance in a newly launched Bengaluru store. The viral video is being widely liked by people, as it shows an auto-rickshaw with a ‘NOTHING’ design behind it. Carl Pei is seen enjoying the ride, with many people surrounding him. You can watch the viral video here.

CEO of Nothing in a customised auto-rickshaw

The viral video features the Nothing CEO, Carl Pei, taking a special entry inside an auto-rickshaw on the streets of Bengaluru. He’s seen sitting inside a white-coloured auto-rickshaw. The people around him are seen excited at the rare glimpse, and they keep recording the executive and the rickshaw. The purpose of this unique visit is the opening of Nothing’s first flagship store in India, launching in Bengaluru, for which Carl went all creative.

Viral video

Nothing Rickshaw spotted at the Nothing Store Carl Pei makes a grand entry pic.twitter.com/XshiD5QsxE — TechiBoy (@techiboy96) February 14, 2026

One user shared the video on X with the caption, “Nothing Rickshaw spotted at the Nothing Store… Carl Pei makes a grand entry.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Autos are the new ad spaces!”, and another wrote, “Damn looks good.”

One wrote, “My my. Fun indeed”, and another said, “Autos are the new ad spaces!”

Who’s Carl Pei?

Carl Pei has a strong technical background, which began with his internship at Nokia. Over time, he gained a wide range of experience in companies like Oppo and OnePlus. This led to the announcement of Nothing in the year 2021, with the mission of removing boundaries to create a seamless digital future for people.

