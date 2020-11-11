A Class 4 student from Manipur’s Imphal is making people emotional with his moving yet inspiring story. Kunal Shrestha was born without one leg but that hasn’t stopped him from doing what he loves best-playing football. Recently, a video of him playing playing football with a single limb, with a crutch by his side has gone viral, proving that a firm determination and dedication can scale up highest of challenges. Also Read - Inspiring! Meerut Woman Who Left Home To Avoid Forced Marriage Returns As PCS Officer 7 Years Later

“I love playing football. Initially, I faced problems in balancing, I was scared but now I have gained confidence. My friends support me a lot. I hope I will score a goal soon,” Kunal told ANI.

I love playing football. Initially, I faced problems in balancing, I was scared but now I have gained confidence. My friends support me a lot. I hope I will score a goal soon: Kunal Shrestha from Imphal, Manipur. https://t.co/PoQ0HIbBP3 pic.twitter.com/JSQP28MQBR — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

The credit for his confidence and determination goes to his mother who said that she always vowed to never let her Kunal feel different from his peers. She also said as to how the nine-year-old has never exhibited low esteem.

”My son was born without a limb. I vowed to never let him feel different from his peers. He never exhibited low esteem. He learned to ride a bicycle on his own”, Kunal’s mother told ANI.

“The birth of my son was an emotional rollercoaster ride. I was excited that I had become a mother, but also overwhelmed to know that my child was born without a leg. I told myself special people are blessed with special kids and vowed to never let him feel different from his peers’, she added.

The nine-year-old Kunal admires Ajay Chhetri of Bengaluru FC who is from Kanglatongbi near his locality.

People online applauded him for his spirit and thanked him for inspiring them.

One user wrote,”Nothing is Impossible! 4th Std Kunal Shrestha tells all of us.. What matter: Pure Passion & Strong urge to achieve your daily goal…. Inspiring & motivating…”

The beauty of sports and the love for football in Manipur never fails to amaze me https://t.co/KD5mCYtWxj — Tushar (@ItsTSYouKnow) November 10, 2020

#lesson #LifeLessons we people have lot of inspiration around us how lucky we are, thank you @ANI for sharing such nice video during these difficult times in our country. You never know such small cute videos may change negativity to positivity 😊 https://t.co/RIbNM9wSfZ — Rajiv Mukheja (@RMukheja) November 10, 2020

What a beautiful story. And a Shrestha that too 😊. If anyone knows how I can get in touch please send me details. @nilesh14 https://t.co/Mbpz4TU0YD — Rohan Shrestha (@RohanShrestha) November 10, 2020

If anyone needs inspiration, he can watch this kid play football, what a spirit 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @KirenRijiju sir it will be great if ur ministry can support this kid he can be an inspiration for budding sportspersons @youthaffairs https://t.co/B3BKl2mgWN — raj🇮🇳 (@RajeshPunia) November 10, 2020

