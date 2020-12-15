New Delhi: Look at any picture of the ongoing farmers’ protest at Singhu border and you will notice colourful ‘pagdis’ (turbans) all around. After helping farmers with food and ration, Sikh youth are now making a unique contribution to the agitations by distributing free turbans and the work of tying the turbans is being done by Tejinder Singh from Punjab. Also Read - Fact Check: Report Claims 25,000 Indian Army Soldiers Have Returned Shaurya Chakra Medals to Support Farmers, Is This True?

Notably, Tejinder has come to Singhu from Tikri border where also he was engaged in tying turbans free of cost.

As per a Tribune report, Doaba and Mansa-based members of 'Turban Bank' (a free turban service) are not only distributing the turbans but are also organising a turban-tying camp. Tejinder Singh, who is founder of the bank engages in tying the turbans on their heads under the name 'Turban Bank'.

He told The Tribune, “For Sikhs, turban is an identity, a symbol of spirituality, pride and honour. A Sikh can give up his life for his turban. It is a symbol of unity and integrity for the community. Hence, we are receiving an overwhelming response.”

Tejinder was present at the Tikri border for the last 18 days and has tied nearly 20,000 turbans till now, carrying the cloth used for tying the turban with him. According to Tajinder, the purpose of this work is that the young generation must know the importance of tying a turban.

Singh told IANS, “I have been doing this work for the last 17 years, having tied turbans on people in every corner of the country. I have been tying turbans on people at the Tikri border for the past 18 days, from today I will tie it on the people at Singhu border. I have named it the Turban Bank. I take tuitions at my home to sustain my financial condition where many children want to study with me. I am doing this only to serve people.”

He claimed that he has tied turbans on many Bollywood stars also, including actor Hrithik Roshan.

Tajinder Singh ties more than a thousand turbans everyday in different colours and styles. People choose turbans of their choice. Among the style of turbans, Patiala and Peahen are quite popular among the people.

(With Agency inputs)