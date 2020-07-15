Colorado: With coronavirus, earthquakes and other disasters wrecking our lives this year, seems 2020 is not yet done with throwing one challenge after another. Now, in a new worrying development, a squirrel has tested positive for bubonic plague in Colorado, prompting the US state to issue a health warning. Also Read - What is Bubonic Plague or Black Death, How Fatal is it?

The squirrel tested positive on July 11 in the town of Morrison, marking the first case of plague in the county, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Public Health.

Notably, bubonic plague is a rare but serious bacterial infection that is transmitted by fleas.

According to local health officials, cats are in particular susceptible to the fatal bacterial disease spread by fleas living on wild rodents and humans too can get infected if proper precautions are not taken.

Not just the US, a case of the bubonic plague in China’s Mongolia was also confirmed on July 7. According to the World Health Organization, the plague has recently made a comeback, and it has been categorized as a re-emerging disease.

Symptoms of bubonic plague include high fever, chills, headache and nausea, among others, occurring within a week after exposure.

Presently, the disease can be cured by antibiotics and timely treatment, but if left untreated, it can turn into the pneumonic plague, which can cause pneumonia after bacteria spreads to the lungs.

Worried by the news, many on Twitter commented on how the year is totally getting on their nerves. ‘Can 2020 get any worse?’, asked many.

Now they've found Bubonic Plague in Colorado. Because …2020. But people are not as concerned because it was in squirrels and not in humans. And we have antibiotics that'll likely help. You know 2020 has been hell when re-emergence of the Black Death is least of our problems. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) July 14, 2020

Is there anything more 2020 than Plague Squirrels? Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado https://t.co/IIFU2WPXyo — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) July 14, 2020

In #Colorado a SQUIRREL tested positive for the Bubonic Plague!!!#2020worstyear EVER!!

Sucks so bad it makes #2016 look good. pic.twitter.com/dccxsAucNh — Brad Attitude/Good Guy ~Dark Knight (@ImBradMan) July 14, 2020

Responsible for the deadliest pandemic in human history, the disease has been around for centuries and has taken the lives of an estimated 50 million people in Europe during the Black Death pandemic of the Middle Ages.

