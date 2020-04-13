Saharanpur: Ever since the coronavirus outbreak in India, a bizarre new trend of naming newborn babies after the deadly virus and terms related to it, has started in India. Well, taking the trend forward, now a newborn boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district has been named ‘Sanitizer’. Also Read - The Bizarre Trend Continues! Now Two Newborns Named 'Corona Kumar' & 'Corona Kumari' in Andhra Pradesh

The baby’s father Omvir Singh, resident of Vijay Vihar, reasoned that he named his son ‘Sanitizer’ because it had the capacity to fight against the Corona virus. Also Read - Now Newborn Baby Boy Named 'Lockdown' in Madhya Pradesh to Hail Fight Against Coronavirus

“Whenever people will talk of Corona, they will remember that it was Sanitizer that saved them.”

The new baby ‘Sanitizer’ was born on Sunday in a hospital and his mother Monika said that as soon as her husband announced that his son would be named as such, all medical staff started smiling.

Elated with the arrival of their son, the couple is now waiting for the lockdown to be lifted so that they can ask all relatives and family members to celebrate.

Just a week back, a couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district named their newborn son as ‘Lockdown’ to celebrate the ‘collective resolve’ shown by people of the country to defeat coronavirus.

Prior to this, a couple from neighbouring Chhattisgarh had named their newborn twins as ‘Corona’ and ‘Covid’.