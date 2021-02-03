New Delhi: With the farmers’ protest and the subsequent internet ban making international headlines, now adult film star Mia Khalifa has voiced her concerns and tweeted her support to farmers. Khalifa questioned the Centre’s decision to block internet services at three protest sites near Delhi borders and attached a photo of the protests, where one of them could be seen holding a placard saying, “Stop Killing farmers.” In the tweet, Khalifa said,” What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest.” Also Read - Richa Chadha Hails Social Activist Greta Thunberg For Expressing Solidarity With Farmers Protests

For over two months, thousands of farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh have been camping on Delhi’s borders, demanding the centre repeal laws. Before Khalifa, pop singer Rihanna and Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg also tweeted about the farmers protest and extended their support to the ongoing agitations.

“We stand in solidarity with #farmersprotest in India”, Thunberg tweeted late on Tuesday night, along with a news article about the Centre’s decision to block internet services at three protest sites near Delhi borders. Rihanna had also shared the same CNN article and tweeted why “we weren’t talking about this”.

Well, here is what Mia Khalifa tweeted:

What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

Notably, Mia Khalifa is the latest international celeb to come out in support of the protests. For the uninformed, Khalofa is a Lebanese-American porn star and webcam model. Soon after the porn star tweeted about the same, #MiaKhalifa started trending on Twitter with reactions pouring in. Many thanked her for raising the issue, while others trolled her with derogatory and lewd comments.

Check a few reactions:

On Republic Day, a group of protesters deviated from the route of the farmers’ Tractor Parade and attacked Delhi Police personnel in ITO before storming the Red Fort.