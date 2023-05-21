Home

Viral

‘Now You Currensee It…’: Amul Shares Intriguing Topical on Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 Notes

‘Now You Currensee It…’: Amul Shares Intriguing Topical on Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 Notes

Notably, people visit their bank branches and deposit or exchange their Rs 2,000 notes until September 30, 2023. However, the Rs 2,000 notes will continue to be legal tender.

Amul Shares Topical on Withdrawal of Rs 2000 Notes

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Friday the withdrawal of its highest value currency notes – Rs 2,000 – from circulation. The RBI stated that the Rs 2,000 notes will remain legal tender, and all banks will commence the exchange process for lower denominations from May 23, with a limit of Rs 20,000 per transaction. It is worth noting that individuals can visit their bank branches to deposit or exchange their Rs 2,000 notes until September 30, 2023. However, the Rs 2,000 notes will continue to hold their status as legal tender.

The major announcement has created a buzz on the internet, and several memes have started pouring onto social media platforms. Amidst it all, Amul, which never misses an opportunity to create interesting topicals about special events happening worldwide, has created a topical image. The image depicts Amul’s mascot at a money exchange counter, holding a Rs 2,000 note in one hand and butter in the other.

You may like to read

“Now you currensee it, now you don’t, Amul, always in circulation,” Amul wrote in the topical.

The dairy brand shared the intriguing tropical with caption, “#Amul Topical: ₹2000 notes to be discontinued.”

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul – The Taste of India (@amul_india)

Amul always seizes any trending topic from around the globe and creates amazing topicals based on them. Netizens also adore these intriguing posts by the dairy brand.

On May 6, Amul shared a topical on the coronation of King Charles III. The post featured a doodle of King Charles III, with the Amul mascot dressed as a prince, presenting a slab of butter to the king.

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul – The Taste of India (@amul_india)

On April 29, the dairy brand also shared a topical dedicated to Priyanka Chopra’s web series ‘Citadel’, in which she starring alongside Richard Madden.

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul – The Taste of India (@amul_india)

These topicals not only captivate people but also raise their awareness about current events happening in the world.

So what are your thoughts about Amul’s news topical?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.