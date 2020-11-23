Four British athletes have become the latest victims of cyber assault as their intimate photographs and videos have been leaked online on the dark web. Apart from these athletes, this massive cyber-attack has also affected hundreds of female sports stars and celebrities, causing major panic among sports agencies. Also Read - Australia Fears Cyber Attack From China, to Allocate A$ 1.35 Billion For Data Privacy

These explicit pictures and videos of the four athletes were stolen from their phones and one athlete had almost 100 private images stolen while another had more than 30 pictures and videos leaked.

In response, these unnamed athletes will be now taking steps to have the content removed from the dark web. The agent of one of these victims said it is difficult what to do next and that the people responsible for this are sick.