Four British athletes have become the latest victims of cyber assault as their intimate photographs and videos have been leaked online on the dark web. Apart from these athletes, this massive cyber-attack has also affected hundreds of female sports stars and celebrities, causing major panic among sports agencies. Also Read - Australia Fears Cyber Attack From China, to Allocate A$ 1.35 Billion For Data Privacy

These explicit pictures and videos of the four athletes were stolen from their phones and one athlete had almost 100 private images stolen while another had more than 30 pictures and videos leaked.

In response, these unnamed athletes will be now taking steps to have the content removed from the dark web. The agent of one of these victims said it is difficult what to do next and that the people responsible for this are sick.

“It really is difficult to know what to do next. The people who do this are sick. We have seen some very unpleasant cases, even where people have been blackmailed over stolen material. But it’s not easy to get a grip on the situation and go after them. It can take years to pursue, just to get it taken down from the internet. As a victim you have to decide if you want to go through it”, the agent of one victim told The Times.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has recommended people to use two-factor authentication and strong passwords to avoid such attacks.

The spokesperson told Daily Mail: ”Accessing and then leaking people’s personal data is utterly reprehensible, and we would urge everyone to take steps to secure their online accounts. The NCSC recommends people turn on two-factor authentication where it’s available. We also recommend a strong password made up of three random words to reduce the likelihood of being hacked, and important accounts should use a unique password. The NCSC’s Cyber Aware website has actionable steps to stay secure.”

Notably, the shocking incident occurred on the same night that Manchester United were hacked by ‘organised criminals’.