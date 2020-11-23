“It really is difficult to know what to do next. The people who do this are sick. We have seen some very unpleasant cases, even where people have been blackmailed over stolen material. But it’s not easy to get a grip on the situation and go after them. It can take years to pursue, just to get it taken down from the internet. As a victim you have to decide if you want to go through it”, the agent of one victim told The Times.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has recommended people to use two-factor authentication and strong passwords to avoid such attacks.
The spokesperson told Daily Mail: ”Accessing and then leaking people’s personal data is utterly reprehensible, and we would urge everyone to take steps to secure their online accounts. The NCSC recommends people turn on two-factor authentication where it’s available. We also recommend a strong password made up of three random words to reduce the likelihood of being hacked, and important accounts should use a unique password. The NCSC’s Cyber Aware website has actionable steps to stay secure.”
Notably, the shocking incident occurred on the same night that Manchester United were hacked by ‘organised criminals’.