New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a nursing staff in Indonesia has been suspended from service after she was found having sex with a corona patient in the hospital toilet. As per latest updates, the nurse has been put in an isolation ward after attempting to become intimate with a coronavirus patient without his PPE suit. Also Read - As Coronavirus Cases go Down, These States Plan to Relax Night Curfews After New Year | Complete List Here

The incident happened inside a toilet of the Wisma Atlet quarantine facility located in Jakarta. The whole matter came to light after the patient, who was Covid-19 positive at the time, posted details about the same on social media. Also Read - As COVID Cases Decline, Punjab Withdraws Night Curfew From Jan 1, Allows More Relaxations

In the WhatsApp screenshots which was shared by the patient, the nurse’s PPE kit can be seen strewn on the floor of the toilet while things heat up between the pair. The screenshots also contained explicit details about the encounter recorded that night . Also Read - OYO Says Travel Demand Has Improved Since Unlock, Delhi Gets Highest Bookings

The hospital authorities started the investigation soon after the video went viral on social media and the nurse was suspended after he admitted to having stripped his PPE kit in the presence of a coronavirus patient. However, the case now has been handed over to Central Jakarta Police.

After the encounter, the due were tested for coronavirus. While, the patient tested positive, the nurse has tested negative for coronavirus.

As the deadly coronavirus spreads through droplets, sexual intercourse, even intimacy such as kissing is strictly prohibited in case one is experiencing symptoms associated with coronavirus.

Later, both of them were arrested by Central Jakarta Police under the country’s strict pornography laws after the incident became widely shared and mocked on social media in Indonesia.

On coronavirus front, the country has recorded 727k cases, which has seen over 21,000 deaths due to the pandemic.