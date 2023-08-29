Home

‘Nursery Admissions Tougher Than IITs Entrance’: Ashneer Grover’s Latest Post Goes Viral

According to former Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover, getting a child admitted to nursery in Delhi-NCR is tougher than clearing the entrance test for IITs.

Ashneer Grover on Nursery admissions in Delhi. (Image Credits: Instagram)

If you are a parent seeking admission for your kid in a nursery school in Delhi-NCR this viral post from X (formerly known as Twitter) is for you. As many people might have already told you, securing a nursery admission is no child’s play. It seems like the feeling is mutual for former Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur Ashneer Grover. Recently, the former co-founder of BharatPe took to his official X handle and dropped an elongated note shedding light on the various challenges faced by parents while admitting their kids to school.

Ashneer Grover On Who Tough It Is To Get Admission In Nursery

His social media post states that he realised getting his 4-year-old child into a reputed nursery school is more difficult than clearing the IIT entrance exam. The tweet went like this, “It’s tougher to get your 4-year-old kid admission in Nursery in your preferred private school than it is to enter IITs. At least in Delhi NCR. Ask any parent who has gone through the process in the last 10 years. Demand for coveted schools far outstrips supply. If nursery school seats were auctioned in Delhi NCR, IPL would be the 2nd highest auction in the country.”

Check out the post below:

It’s tougher to get your 4 year old kid admission in Nursery in your preferred private school, than it is to enter IITs. At least in Delhi NCR. Ask any parent who has gone through the process in last 10 years. Demand for coveted schools far outstrips supply. If nursery school… — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) August 28, 2023

Netizens React To Ashneer Grover’s Post

As soon as the tweet reached the internet, several netizens flooded the comment section with interesting insights on the subject. One of the users commented, “Education is only becoming business from here. No cultural or fundamentals driven growth are focused upon.”

Another shared, “Yup , true that. Not just delhi, my siblings and cousins have experienced similar problems while enrollment of their kids in dehradun, chandigarh, etc as well, that too in nursery and k.g. . Hadd hogyi hai seriously.”

The third comment read, “Tru , I got admission in a good school after my father gave donation and also got the education minister to call the director back in 2010.”

Another Netizen wrote in the comment section, “As someone who has cleared jee mains and adv exam in 2023 I can say that school admissions in big cities is a lot more difficult. My aunt wanted to put her kids into a new school and they had taken 3 interviews of the parents and a very tough admission test.”

The post has been spreading like wildfire with 510.1K views and 5,622 likes.

