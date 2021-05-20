Bhubaneswar: A video of a number of nurses and hospital staff dancing to cheer up COVID-19 patients inside an ICU ward has surfaced from Odisha’s Sambalpur. The video of the hospital staff dancing and singing wearing PPE kits has made its way to the internet after a user shared it on Twitter and soon after the video has gone viral. As per reports, the video was taken at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute Of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR) hospital of the district. Also Read - 'Corona-mukt' — A Small Village in Maharashtra is Already Waving a Flag of Victory Against the Coronavirus

The video has surfaced at a time when health experts have advised COVID patients to keep away from any kind of mental stress and to stay strong as much as possible. And, in a bid to spread happiness in the COVID ICU ward, the hospital staff decided to perform and entertain the patients so that it can divert the minds of the patients from their illness.

Watch the video here:

In the video, one can clearly see how the efforts of the nurses have changed the gloomy atmosphere of the hospital into a jolly one. In the video, one can also see one of the nurses holding the hand of a female patient and trying to make her dance on the bed as the female patient also moves her hands up in the air in tune with the music.

This is not the first time such a video of hospital staff dancing for COVID patients has surfaced online, even earlier several videos of health care workers dancing to lift up the spirits of patients had gone viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Amazing spirit. Salute Our doctors & healthcare warriors! Brought a smile .. PS- beautiful song as well ( fwd)@deepaksidhu pic.twitter.com/M53pPTyJqw — Gurmeet Chadha (@connectgurmeet) April 28, 2021

With cases rising and restrictions being imposed due to COVID, anxiety among people is also increasing. And to subside such worries, everyone can surely use a small dose of positivity to cheer themselves up, no matter how hard the times get.