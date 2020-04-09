Mumbai Police’s social media handle is known for its quirky and innovative posts. The account is yet again winning social media with its latest post. On Thursday, Mumbai Police took to Twitter urging people to stay at home to beat the coronavirus outbreak. They posted a meme-inspired from the film Stree to urge people to not step out on the streets. Remember the iconic dialogue “O stree, kal aana” from the 2018 film? Mumbai Police picked the same dialogue and twisted it to “O corona, kabhi mat aana.” Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

“The only mantra we need to keep #EverySTREEtSafe is not to venture out on the STREEts #TakingOnCorona #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #COVIDー19″, read the tweet. Also Read - Around 2 Dozen Defy Lockdown For Friday Namaaz, 7 Arrested in Greater Noida

Check here:



Since the lockdown, Mumbai Police have been actively tweeting asking Mumbaikars to stay at homes and thus reduce the spread of the deadly disease.

Recently, they responded wittily to Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn after he shared a video of them and lauded them for working tirelessly during the lockdown prompted by coronavirus outbreak. The Singham actor took to Twitter to share the video by the Mumbai Police which urged people to stay at home as the same is a luxury for the police officials who are currently at the frontline to combat COVID-19. “#TakingOnCoronavirus,” wrote Devgn while sharing the video.

Maharashtra recorded eight new COVID-19 deaths, including an 85-year woman – the oldest victim so far — on Wednesday while the number of positive cases shot up by 117 to touch 1,135, officials said. This takes the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra to 72, up from 64 on Tuesday, with Mumbai alone notching 45 fatalities.