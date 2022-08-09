Kolkata/West Bengal: A former assistant professor at St Xavier’s University in Kolkata has alleged that she was forced to quit and asked to pay Rs 99 crore in damages to the prestigious varsity for “causing immense and irreparable damage”. This comes after a parent complained that he had noticed his son looking at bikini photos of the professor on Instagram. However, the varsity has dismissed the allegations claiming that the assistant professor, who is an alumna of the institute resigned voluntarily. The incident took place in the last week of October 2021.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Check Price of Yellow Metal on August 08 in Your City Here

‘Complaint From The Student’s Father’

BK Mukherjee, father of the first-year male undergraduate student also penned a letter to the varsity. In the letter, he alleged that he had caught his son looking at pictures of the university professor that were "objectionable", "vulgar" and "bordered on nudity".

"Recently, I was appalled to find my son looking at some pictures of Prof. where she has posed in a sexually explicit way causing deliberate public exposure. To look at a teacher dressed in her undergarments and uploading pictures on social media is utterly shameful for me as a parent since I have tried to shield my son from this kind of gross indecency and objectification of the female body. It is obscene, vulgar, and improper for an 18-year-old student to see his professor dressed in scanty clothes exhibiting her body on a public platform," CNN-News 18 reported quoting the father's letter.

‘My Private Instagram Account Hacked’

Meanwhile, speaking to a leading daily, the professor claimed that the university administration asked her to resign following a complaint by the father of an undergraduate student. “They had found my Instagram post to be objectional”, she added. The professor asserted that she was called at a meeting with the registrar of the university and the vice chancellor, Fr Felix Raj. At the meeting, the complaint letter was read out in front of her and she was forced to ‘quit’ her post.

“There were two pictures of me in a blue swimsuit taken in my room which I had posted as an Instagram Story in June 2021, nearly two months before joining SXU. There was no way those photos could be still accessible since an Instagram Story, by default, is live for only 24 hours. Moreover, my Instagram profile is ‘private’ and not ‘public’, thus only those whom I accept as my followers can view my posts and pictures. Those two pictures could not have been viewed by the said student in October, 2021,” Guha told The Wire.

Later in a police report on October 24, 2021, the professor claimed that her private Instagram account may have been hacked, leading to the disclosure and distribution of her images.