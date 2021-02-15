While most people are scared of blood-sucking vampires, a US woman is so obsessed with them that she has got a set of her very own fangs fitted onto her teeth! Yes, 34-year-old bodybuilder Sara Holda, of Nashville, USA has transformed her appearance with vampire teeth that cost her almost £300. Not only that, she is also considering some extreme facial procedures to make her face look more like Angelina Jolie’s in Maleficent. Also Read - Bats Too? Study Says Vampire Bats Practice Social Distancing When They Get Sick

Notably, she was obsessed with vampires and witches since she was a little girl. In school, she was part of a witches’ coven with three girlfriends at elementary school and then finally graduated to becoming a real life vampire by spending £292 ($400) on fangs as a Christmas present in 2019. She spent another $100 (£73) having them enlarged last year. While it took a little while for her to adjust to speaking and eating with her fangs, her family fully embraced her new look.

”I’ve always been so fascinated by vampires, too – the fact they have eternal life, super strength, their look, the biting of the neck thing. Everything about them is so cool to me. Everyone’s obsessed with eternal youth and is getting plastic surgery to keep it these days – and vampires are beautiful forever, too,” she told Metro UK. As a child, she also loved superhero cartoons like X-Men and vampire movies like the Blade franchise.

Not just the vampire teeth, she has had botox injections in her forehead and cheeks regularly for the past six years to look youthful.

