‘Give Me That’: Octopus Steals Australian Diver’s GoPro Camera | Watch Underwater Battle

The encounter happened when an Australian teen was snorkelling off the coast of New South Wales, and a small octopus stole his GoPro camera.

Octopus Steals Australian Diver’s GoPro Camera | Photo: Youtube @Riotact

Eight-Legged Creature Fought For Its Loot: In a cute underwater encounter, a diver’s interaction with an octopus has been making rounds on the internet, and for all the right reasons. The encounter happened when an Australian teen was snorkelling off the coast of New South Wales, and a small octopus stole his GoPro camera.

Now, 15-year-old Jesse Loffel has a unique story to tell about his underwater meeting with the eight-armed robber.

Jesse approached 52-year-old underwater photographer Maree Clout, who was snorkelling in the reef of the Boderee National Park, a biodiverse marine ecosystem off the coast of Jervis Bay. He informed Maree that an octopus had taken his GoPro camera.

Jesse then asked Clout and her friend Pary Vlandis for help and took them underwater to the spot where he last saw his camera. Fortunately, the octopus was still there, with each of its eight arms firmly wrapped around the GoPro.

“After filming the octopus hugging its loot, I dived down and picked up the handle,” she said.

Watch The Underwater ‘Tug Of War’ Here

However, the tentacled thief was not willing to give up its ‘precious’ without a fight. Clout mentioned that she softly shook the GoPro from side to side, but the creature left her no choice but to lift it up along with the camera.

Meanwhile, her friend Pary Vlandis recorded the entire underwater ‘battle’ and shared it on YouTube. Now, the underwater ‘tug of war’ has been circulating on the internet.

Clout also shared the clip on her Facebook page, ‘Jervis Bay Through My Eyes,’ which she uses to document the Australian seascape. Her followers filled the comment section with hilarious remarks.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Lol, those little arms just shot straight out, I’m gonna take that thank you very much,” a user said.

“What an amazing capture!!,’ praised the second user.

“Brilliant video, love it,” said the third user.

‘If ever there was an ad for gopro, this is it!,” joked another.

