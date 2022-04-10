New Delhi: Odisha-based sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a replica of Ram temple on Odisha’s Puri beach on the eve of Ram Navami. Pattnaik sculpted the stunning 6-feet tall sand art of Ram temple and also an idol of Lord Ram.Also Read - Odisha artist creates Sardar Patel's miniature using soap

“I have made an idol of Lord Ram along with a miniature of Ayodhya’s Ram temple, its height is 6 feet. I pray the temple is built soon,” Sudarshan Patnaik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Odisha | On the eve of Ram Navami, a sand artist created Ayodhya's Ram temple using sand, in Puri I have made an idol of Lord Ram along with a miniature of Ayodhya's Ram temple, its height is 6 feet. I pray the temple is built soon: Sudarshan Patnaik, sand artist (09.04) pic.twitter.com/BdTJSEygke — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

Pattnaik had last year created a beautiful sand art of Ram temple on Odisha’s Puri beach, on the eve of its ground-breaking ceremony in Ayodhya. Pattnaik said, he was keen to create a sand sculpture of the temple at Ayodhya during bhoomi pujan, but had to do it on Puri beach because of an outbreak of Covid-19. “In fact, I visited Ayodhya last year and conducted a study for the purpose. However, I had to change my plans due to the pandemic,” he said.

Pattnaik tweeted pictures and video of his sand sculpture at the beach. He shared the tweet with the caption, “#JaiShriRam …On the auspicious day of foundation stone laying ceremony for #RamMandirAyodhya by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha (sic).”

The artist said, he has created a five-feet tall replica of the temple on the beach for which he used about four tonnes of sand. It took around five hours to create this sculpture. “We are very happy that after a long wait, the temple is going to be constructed. It is a historic day for us,” said Pattnaik.

Recipient of many awards, Pattnaik has participated in more than 60 international sand art competitions across the world and won a number of prizes for the country.