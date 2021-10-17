Bhubaneswar: To mark the occasion of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s 75th birthday on Saturday, a baker who is also the BJD chief’s admirer made a spectacular 72-kilogram chocolate sculpture of the leader. Earlier on Friday, CM Patnaik had announced that he would skip birthday celebrations this year to express solidarity with the people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Patnaik asked his supporters and followers to engage themselves in social service to people on this day. The social service wing of the BJD organised blood donation camps where more than 5,000 people have donated blood, a BJD leader said.Also Read - Ban on Sale, Use of Firecrackers: How These States Take Strict Measures to Bring Air Pollution Under Control

The baker, Rakesh Kumar Sahu from Begunia of Khurda district created the 72 kg chocolate sculpture of Patnaik, which was unveiled by the state’s Sports Minister TK Behera in the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The statue will be on display in the stadium for a certain period. Also Read - Rajasthan Revises Order; Allows Sale, Bursting Of Green Crackers With Restricted Timings

The Sports Department has decided to distribute the chocolate among disadvantaged children in adjoining areas after the completion of the exhibition period, Behera said. Sahu said he completed the statue in 15 days, with the help of six students of his bakery institute. Also Read - Schools Reopening: THIS State Will Reopen Schools For Classes 8, 11 From Oct 21 | Check Details

The baker, a sports enthusiast, said he came up with the idea of creating the sculpture as a tribute to Patnaik for his steadfast support for Indian Hockey over the last several years, which resulted in a spectacular performance by the men’s and women’s national teams in the Tokyo Olympic Games held earlier this year.

The Odisha government is the sponsor of India’s national hockey teams. While celebrating the bronze medal win (by the men’s team), I thought that I should do something special for the man who stood by the National Hockey Teams like a rock during its lowest phase our Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Sahu said.

When he pitched the idea of making the chocolate sculpture to his students at his institute, they readily agreed to assist him. With help from an agency, Sahu shared his preliminary designs with Sports Department officials who also immediately showed interest in the idea.

He said he faced difficulties due to temperature variation and changes in moisture levels in his workshop.